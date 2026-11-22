'90 Day Fiancé' star Sheila Mangubat has died just days before her 36th birthday.

Sheila's former fiancé David Dangerfield shared the news on Instagram, writing ... "It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines. I am devastated and still trying to process this loss."

Sheila's brother Jonathan also shared a video of her funeral Sunday to his Facebook stories ... hours after posting a clip of him and his family mourning her on her deathbed.

Despite breaking up in Oct. 2025 after years of going long-distance and K-1 visa setbacks ... David said he had rekindled his romance with Sheila in June 2026.

As you know ... David and Sheila connected on a Facebook group for deaf singles.

Their romance and engagement were featured on Season 6 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days."

Sheila was 35 years old.