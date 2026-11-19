Lance Broadway -- a former Mets pitcher who went from appearing on the mound to appearing on the big screen as an actor -- was found dead inside an apartment stairwell in Texas ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner ... the "Olympus Has Fallen" actor died on Tuesday, and his cause of death remains pending.

Per the medical examiner, Lance died in a Dallas apartment complex stairwell ... and Dallas PD tells TMZ that they responded to a 911 call from someone who found his body around 6:40 PM.

As of now, his passing is being treated as an unexplained death.

After joining the Chicago White Sox in 2005, he made his major league pitching debut in 2007.

After parts of three seasons with the White Sox, Lance joined the Mets in 2009.

Wrapping up his MLB career with a 2-2 record and 39 strikeouts, he joined the Toronto Blue Jays' minor league team before retiring.

He went on to appear in hit movies like as "Olympus Has Fallen" and "Beyond the Trek," and TV series including "Lucifer," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and "Colony."

He was 43.