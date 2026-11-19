"You" star Alexander Haskin's death is being investigated as a suicide after he jumped off Santa Monica Pier before dying in the ocean ... TMZ has learned.

Santa Monica Police Lt. Lewis Gilmour tells TMZ ... the department is looking into the incident.

As we reported ... Haskin apparently leapt from the Santa Monica Pier on Monday. SMPD told us Harbor Guards responded to reports of a man in the water around 4 PM ... and they located him during an underwater search. Despite paramedics' best efforts, Haskin was pronounced dead just before 5 PM.

Initial reports indicated Haskin had been in an argument with a woman and slapped her before he jumped ... though an SMPD spokesperson later clarified that investigators determined the reported altercation was unfounded.

Instead, we're told Haskin was alone and did not interact with anyone before he jumped. SMPD tells us security footage corroborates that finding.

Haskin appeared in "You," "The Rookie," and "Mayans M.C." He was just 38 years old.