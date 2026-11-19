Keep Your Nose Out of Our Bedroom!!!

Play video content Video: Kylie Kelce Shuts Down Nosy Fan Asking About Bedroom Life Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce is drawing the line when it comes to questions about her sex life with Jason Kelce ... and one particularly nosy fan just found out why.

During the latest episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie read a fan-submitted question asking how she and the former NFL star spice things up in the bedroom ... and let's just say she wasn't thrilled.

The question, which was riddled with grammatical errors, started by describing Jason as "strong" and "muscular" before getting a whole lot more personal.

Kylie's response? An audible groan followed by ... "What the actual f***?"

She explained this is exactly why she calls the segment "Ask Me Some Things" instead of "Ask Me Anything" ... because some fans apparently can't be trusted with that much freedom.

Still, Kylie couldn't resist throwing in one sarcastic suggestion ... joking that they could always toss some cinnamon sticks into the bedroom.

As TMZ previously reported, the couple has shared a few bedroom secrets before ... including Jason revealing he's the little spoon when they cuddle. But apparently, Kylie draws the line at offering fans tips on their sex life.