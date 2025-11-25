Kylie Kelce Says Dallas Cowboys Can 'Get F*****' Ahead Of Game With Chiefs

Play video content Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce is making it clear whose side she's on heading into the Dallas Cowboys big Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs ... imploring her fans to cheer on "Uncle Trav," while saying the Cowboys can "get f*****!"

KK spoke about the highly anticipated game on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, which dropped Tuesday, saying she is "sick" of the notion that the Cowboys are America's team.

"They can kiss my a** and, you guessed it, get f*****."

Have to imagine there's a bit of extra animosity towards the Cowboys this week, especially after the Birds blew a 21-point lead to Dallas last Sunday, before eventually losing 24-21.

More importantly ... she's showing love to her brother-in-law as the Chiefs try to stay alive in the AFC playoff race -- as they are currently on the outside of the postseason bracket.

Kylie also made sure to give Travis his flowers for breaking the Chiefs' all-time touchdown record a little over a week ago, surpassing the record previously held by Priest Holmes.

It'll be a busy weekend for Jason and Kylie.