Cam Skattebo Does Energy Drink Shoey With Cleat To Celebrate Twitch Milestone

Cam Skattebo isn't able to have fun on the football field right now, but he sure is having a helluva time off it ... 'cause the New York Giants rookie did an energy drink shoey in honor of getting 1,000 subscribers on Twitch!!

The injured New York Giants running back celebrated the milestone with viewers on the streaming platform Wednesday night. The 23-year-old -- who started going live shortly after his gruesome ankle injury -- opted to do a chug out of his cleat with caffeine instead of beer ... but it's not like he needed any help staying awake.

He filled up his kick, drank the concoction in seven seconds, and let out a massive "WOOO" when it was all said and done.

Immediately after, he picked up a taco he conveniently had sitting on his desk -- which he then proceeded to dominate.

It was just the beginning of another streaming adventure for the Arizona State University product. He linked up with N3on for a collab Wednesday night as well ... with the two hitting up the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

Unfortunately for the Giants rookie, a couple of Eagles fans were walking around the shopping center ... and they hit him with a "Go Birds."

Cam Skattebo gets heckled with a “GO BIRDS!” in public: “I just don’t understand. You see me in public and you say ‘Go Birds!’ It just makes no sense.”



"I just don't understand," Skattebo said. "You see me in public and you say 'Go Birds!' It just makes no sense."