Giants' Coach Mike Kafka Says Team Had No Issue W/ Cam Skattebo's WWE Cameo

New York Giants rookie Cam Skattebo doesn't have to worry about facing any punishment after getting physical during his recent WWE appearance ... 'cause his head coach said he was well aware of his attendance -- it was a team-organized event!

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka spoke with the media on Wednesday, where he was asked about Skattebo's now-viral cameo on the show.

"I thought it was a cool thing," Kafka said. "I know it was a staged little brawl there. It was great to see in the pregame, on the sideline. His juice, his energy, you can feel it. I could feel it through the TV and through my phone, I was watching the clips."

"It's a cool event for those to kind of get out and be out in the community."

He also revealed that the team's support staff regularly sets up events for the rookies to get out and about together ... and Monday Night RAW was one of those outings.

Whether Skattebo getting into a "fight" with a few WWE Superstars was part of the itinerary ... Kafka clearly wasn't worried about Cam further damaging his ankle after the gruesome injury a few weeks ago.

"I trust Skatt," he said. "I trust our medical department, our medical staff to take care of him."

While his team had no issue with the appearance, some fans online did. In fact, it got to the point where the 23-year-old had to respond to the backlash, saying if you have a problem with it -- unfollow him!

Aye, honestly if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on. I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find… — cameron skattebo (@camskattebo5) November 18, 2025 @camskattebo5