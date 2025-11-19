Bill Belichick Spotted Supporting Jordon Hudson At Cheerleading Event

Bill Belichick's first year at UNC has been nothing to cheer about ... but at least Jordon Hudson's got him covered in that dept. -- The Tar Heels' head coach was a supportive boyfriend at her competition over the weekend.

Photos of the 73-year-old at the Cheer Extreme All-Stars event in Raleigh have been making rounds on social media ... observing all the action as Hudson suited up for Code Black -- a team based in the Tar Heel state.

Bill Belichick spotted at a cheerleading competition in Raleigh, supporting his girlfriend Jordon who is a member of a coed adult cheerleading team pic.twitter.com/96N8vC1rVi — Adam Kessel (@Adam_Kessel1) November 19, 2025 @Adam_Kessel1

Belichick -- who was rocking a grey sweatshirt -- was snapped on the sidelines as Hudson did her thing. If you're curious, the whole routine is provided below.

BB's appearance came a day after North Carolina lost to Wake Forest by a final score of 28-12 ... bringing their season record to 4-6.

It's been a season full of outside noise for the eight-time Super Bowl champion. After kicking things off with a blowout loss against TCU ... the Tar Heels have struggled to find their footing.

Last month, a video from 2024 of Belichick and Hudson talking smack surfaced ... with the two criticizing staffers on one of his shows.

"I don't know how they have four full-time graphics people," Hudson said.

"They can't do s***," Belichick said.

More recently ... his name has been thrown around in the NFL coaching carousel -- including his old stomping grounds, the New York Giants.

It forced him to release a statement, saying while he has great respect for the Giants and their ownership, he will not pursue any NFL coaching vacancies.

"My commitment to the UNC Football Program has not wavered," he said.

The second-winningest coach in NFL history will now turn his attention to the Duke Blue Devils this Saturday ... where a win moves them one game closer to being bowl eligible.