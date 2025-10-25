Ex-Patriots Star Certain Bill Belichick Will 'Figure It Out' At UNC If Given Time

Play video content TMZSports.com

Stephen Gostkowski is sure patience with Bill Belichick at UNC will be rewarded ... telling TMZ Sports this week if the Tar Heels give him time, the head coach "will figure it out."

The former Patriots star -- who played under Belichick for 14 seasons in New England -- called the 73-year-old "the best coach" ... while making it clear he has no concerns about The Hoodie's ability to win, despite a slow start in Chapel Hill.

"I can't really say too much bad about him," the ex-All-Pro kicker said. "I enjoyed working with him every minute of the day. I used to be scared to death of him. Maybe not so much anymore. But I'm pulling for him."

Belichick's drawn the ire of plenty of fans ... as the Tar Heels are just 2-4 and currently on a three-game losing streak. To make matters worse, their only two wins have come against Charlotte and Richmond -- not exactly football powerhouses.

But Gostkowski's certain "if he puts the time in and they give him the time, they'll figure it out."

As for the headlines surrounding Jordon Hudson and her involvement in her boyfriend's campus life -- Gostkowski said "it is crazy" to him that "people care about the love life of a 74-year-old."

