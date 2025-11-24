Dallas Cowboys Clap Back at Elementary School's Taunts After Beating Eagles

Play video content Dallas Cowboys/Fox 29

Class was in session for the Philadelphia schoolkids who "beat up" the Dallas Cowboys last week ... 'cause America's Team had the last laugh after beating the Eagles -- by punching back!!

The Cowboys stunned the defending Super Bowl champs with a 24-21 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday ... and the players went crazy to celebrate taking down their NFC East rivals.

As part of the victory, the Cowboys didn't forget about the Philly elementary school that playfully trolled them ahead of the matchup with punching bags that had players' faces on them.

The Cowboys staffers were ready with tackling pads that had Eagles logos slapped on them ... and players like James Houston and Ryan Flournoy unloaded some jabs and haymakers.

Brevyn Spann-Ford even took it a step further -- the tight end punted the pad!!

It's the same thing the students did in their viral clip -- they had gloves on in their school hallway ... and they attacked printouts of Cowboys players, including CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

Play video content

Outside of the Cowboys getting the knockout punch, Michael Irvin went ballistic in the AT&T Stadium suites -- just days after he called out A.J. Brown for causing drama on the Eagles.