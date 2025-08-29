Michael Irvin Rips Cowboys' Micah Parsons Trade, 'Crazy, Dumb Move'

Michael Irvin is livid with his former team and his ex-boss, Jerry Jones ... making it clear on Thursday he loathed the Dallas Cowboys' decision to trade Micah Parsons.

The Hall of Fame wideout took to his YouTube page just a couple hours after Big D jettisoned its top player to Green Bay ... and he said he was in a state of shock over the decision.

He called it a "crazy, dumb move," before adding it was something Jones should have never done.

"This is a gamble The Gambler should not have taken," he said. "My personal opinion."

Irvin was convinced the heated negotiations between Jones and Parsons got personal -- and he said the last time that happened with the Cowboys honcho, it cost them a Super Bowl when he quarreled with Jimmie Johnson.

Now, he's worried the same thing will happen with this iteration of his beloved franchise.

"I am disappointed that Jerry and the Cowboys decided to trade Micah Parsons," he said. "I'm hot about that."

Irvin called Parsons a loser in the trade too ... noting that while he did get a four-year, $188 million contract, he was just sure the pass rusher is leaving significant money on the table by dropping the star off his helmet.

Jerry Jones speaks on trading Micah 👀



🗣️ "We all know we could have signed Micah, but we decided to go with the trade"



🗣️ "Micah's never been anything but so pleasant... we appreciate his four years"



(via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/J0aQaBXNlP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2025 @BleacherReport

"I want to see the attention his podcast gets now," Irvin said. "He had so much more out there for him beyond this deal if he stayed with the most visible franchise in professional sports."

Irvin is now not so sure the Cowboys can travel to Philadelphia next week for the NFL's season-opener and pull off an upset.

"This is a dark and sad day for Cowboys Nation and the Dallas Cowboys," he said.