Dallas Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons To Packers

In a stunning move, the Dallas Cowboys have traded superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

The 26-year-old confirmed the deal just seconds ago on his X page ... writing, "Thank you Dallas ….. GO Pack Go!"

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are getting two first-round picks as well as defensive tackle Kenny Clark as compensation for giving up the sack master.

Green Bay, meanwhile, is doling out a record-breaking, four-year, $188 million contract that makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback to ever play in the NFL.

Parsons released a lengthier statement on his X page following his initial tweet ... where he thanked the Cowboys for drafting him.

"This is a sad day, but not a bitter one," he said. "I'll never forget the joy of draft night, the adrenaline of running out of the tunnel, or the brotherhood I shared with my teammates, coaches and the staff who prepared me for every single game. Those memories are mine forever."

"North Texas will continue to be my home in the offseason. I'll still be here, giving back to the community that gave me so much. And no matter where the next chapter takes me, the bond we've built will never break."

"Thank you, Cowboys Nation, for every cheer, every moment, and every ounce of love you showed me. Wearing the star has been the honor of my life."

After being taken with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Micah quickly became a star ... piling up 52.5 sacks in just 63 games for the 'Boys.