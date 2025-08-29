Shilo Sanders Says He'd Be Good Without NFL, Open To Music, Acting, Modeling

Play video content YouTube/@ShiloSanders

Deion Sanders' son, Shilo, isn't sweating getting waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... 'cause he says in all honesty, he'll be totally fine with or without an NFL career.

The 25-year-old undrafted rookie opened up on his football future in a brief YouTube video on Thursday ... thanking the Bucs for giving him the opportunity and making it clear he's not giving up on his pro career just yet.

But if a team doesn't hit his line, Shilo said he's not gonna be heartbroken ... as his Hall of Famer pops and mom, Pilar, did a great job making sure football wouldn't end up being his only option.

Shilo revealed he could always utilize the worlds of acting, modeling and music to earn a living ... and he has faith it'll all work out.

Shilo Sanders was a natural acting as Deion on Starz's "BMF" 😎 pic.twitter.com/GP2rdqVSvp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 11, 2024 @YahooSports

In fact, he already has experience in one of those fields -- he was involved in an episode of "BMF" in 2021, when he played his famous daddy.

As for his time in Tampa, Shilo said it was an amazing experience ... and considering how the draft went for his brother, Shedeur -- he was just happy to get a shot.

Shilo's Bucs run ended in shocking fashion -- he was ejected from the final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills when he punched Zach Davidson.