'High Possibility' Shedeur Sanders Starts This Season, Browns Radio Guy Je'Rod Cherry Says

Shedeur Sanders ... QB1 for the Cleveland Browns?? There's a good chance that happens sooner than later -- so says team radio guy Je'Rod Cherry, who tells TMZ Sports he wouldn't be surprised one bit if the rookie's name is called if things go south to start the season.

The Orange and Brown's fifth-round pick is probably the most popular first-year player going into the 2025 campaign ... and after a stellar preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers, some fans are already calling on Cleveland to hand him the keys to the franchise.

Sanders went 14-for-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns ... with 19 rushing yards as well in the outing.

Cherry -- who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots -- tells us those folks should probably pump the brakes a bit ... as it's still veteran Joe Flacco's job to lose in his second stint with the Browns.

As for whether he actually gets under center at any point, Cherry wouldn't be surprised ... but that's because he's well aware of the fact that's how things usually go in northeast Ohio -- with at least 2-3 guys getting the opportunity for one reason or another.

Cherry also weighed in on the Browns' current leadership ... and despite the recent struggles, he doesn't see general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski being on the hot seat if the organization continues moving in that direction early in 2025.