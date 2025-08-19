Dreezy and Deiondra Sanders Dispute How Jacquees Became a Father

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dreezy Jaquees Had Deiondra's Baby BEHIND MY BACK ... Claim Instantly Gets Clapped Back

Chicago rapper Dreezy is looking back at her 6-year relationship with R&B heartthrob Jacquees with a taste of 💩 in her mouth ... she says he's a liar and a cheater who snuck around with Deiondra Sanders behind her back!!!

In a new interview on "The Jay Hill Podcast," Dreezy says the blame ultimately falls in Jacquees' lap, who says Deiondra was introduced to her in person ... and the next thing you know -- boom, the other woman was pregnant.

Dreezy defended her explosive social media posts where she made alleged texts from Jacquees public that had him begging to get her pregnant after he slipped up with Deiondra.

Deiondra didn't let Dreezy's confessional go one-sided -- she hopped into The Shade Room and claimed Dreezy was lying about them meeting, and she only started messing with Jacquees after Dreezy was rotting away in the slammer!!!

The last time we spoke to Jacquees, he was all smiles, gushing about fatherhood ... he and Deiondra just celebrated their son's 1st birthday last week.

Dreezy says anyone who disagrees with her simply doesn't share the same integrity, boo boo!!!

