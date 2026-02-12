Kylie Kelce Reveals Boob Job Plans After She's Done Having Kids

... As Soon As My Fam's Complete

Play video content Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce is mapping out her post-baby plans -- revealing a boob job is on the horizon.

That's what Kelce -- wife of retired NFL star Jason Kelce -- said on her Galentine's Day episode of 'Not Gonna Lie,' when she and her college besties, Amber and Gab, reacted to a clip of a woman showing her friends the finished product after going under the knife.

"Really, my plan is we're gonna end up doing this," Kelce said to Amber and Gab. "I already know that."

"To be clear, there is a rough plan that eventually I will put my boobs back where they belong because -- four kids. That's all I have to say about that!"

The girls continued to discuss the future boob job reveal ... with Kelce saying she's gonna wait until her new breasts "settle" before the party.

"We'll make a TikTok," Kelce said.

Kylie welcomed the couple's fourth daughter, Finnley, in March 2025 -- joining her sisters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett, who were born between 2019 and 2023.

Are the Kelces done having kids? Well, Jason said on "Bussin' with the Boys" last September that they might be ... but Kylie did say she wanted more.

"Kylie said she wanted five," Jason said. "So we’re at four now, and I think we’ll see. That might be it."