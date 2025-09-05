Kylie Kelce Says Her Kids Are 'Thrilled' Taylor Swift Will Be Their Aunt

... Can't Wait For Her To Be Auntie!

Jason Kelce is far from the only one excited Taylor Swift is joining the family ... the retired football star's wife, Kylie, who says their daughters are thrilled they'll soon have a superstar aunt!

Kylie -- who tied the knot with Jason in 2018 -- shared her kids' reaction to the engagement news during a "Good Morning America" interview.

“The girls are thrilled. They are so excited they’re getting another Aunt. We love love and we love Taylor and Trav.” - Kylie 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/35ihH2DG2m — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) September 5, 2025 @TayvisHaze

"The girls are thrilled," Kylie said on Friday.

"They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav!"

And, KK loves her too. She's shared kind words about Swift on multiple occasions, praising the "Fortnight" singer for making the Kansas City Chiefs star happy.

"I am very forthcoming with how much I love and appreciate [Taylor Swift], and how much I love the fact you can tell how happy Travis is," she said. "And that's what I care about."

Play video content Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce

Of course, Travis and Taylor's engagement news basically broke the internet ... with Instagram going down for a period of time as people rushed to see the couple's announcement post, which got millions and millions of likes and shares.

The news also sparked a wave of offers -- including one from iconic '80s band Foreigner, who volunteered to play at their wedding.