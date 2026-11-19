Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were locked in on each other -- not the scoreboard -- during Wednesday night's Lakers game, stealing the spotlight from the home team ... and the Lakers can't even be mad about it.

TC and KJ were packing on the PDA from their courtside seats ... keeping themselves entertained while the Lakers were busy taking an ugly loss to the visiting Utah Jazz.

A Lakers fan who was sitting next to the lovebirds got a front-row seat to their steamy date night ... so his pricy ticket was basically a two-for-one.

Cameras caught Timothée and Kylie leaning in close, whispering, laughing, and sharing kisses with drinks in hand.

Kylie went casual-cool in blue jeans, patterned heels, and a black leather jacket, while Timothée matched the vibe in black pants and a black camouflage jacket.

As for the actual basketball? Rough night for L.A. The Jazz stunned the Lakers, 109–97, snapping Los Angeles' nine-game winning streak despite 29 points from Luka Dončić.