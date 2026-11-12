Kylie Jenner Asks Judge To Unmask Anonymous Chef Suing Her Following Claims She Suffered Miscarriage

I Want Ex-Chef To Reveal Her Name In Court!!!

Kylie Jenner and her company's legal team are trying to thwart efforts by her former chef, who claimed she suffered a miscarriage from job strains, to remain anonymous in her lawsuit against the reality star ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Kylie's attorneys argue that the unnamed plaintiff suing her doesn't have an automatic right to be kept anonymous ... and that she didn't file a motion allowing her to proceed anonymously.

Her legal team also says that in speaking to news outlets, Jane Doe's legal counsel is using press coverage as a "sword" while using the anonymity of the employee as a "shield."

Per the docs, Kylie's lawyers insist that anonymity is a rare legal exception, that similar cases are litigated with plaintiffs using their real names, and that Jane Doe already revealed her first name in her filing.

They also claim Jane Doe has other legal means -- like protective orders and targeted redactions -- to keep health details private in the case while still being proceeding under her real name.

We reported earlier ... Jane Doe claimed in her June filing that working 11 to 12-hour days, 5 days a week, caused her to suffer a miscarriage.