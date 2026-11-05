Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Grab Sushi on Date Night

Lovebirds Keep It Casual Over Sushi

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet don't need a fancy Hollywood event to turn heads ... a simple sushi run will do the trick.

The lovebirds were spotted Wednesday night at celeb hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood ... squeezing in a little quality time together.

Kylie rocked an oversized black leather jacket, white top and jeans ... while Timothée kept it simple in an all-black look.

Of course, these two are no strangers to putting their romance on display ... having packed on the PDA at awards shows and NBA games over the course of their relationship.

Just last month, TMZ spotted the pair cruising around Redondo Beach on electric bikes ... proving sushi isn't their only idea of a casual date.