Kylie Jenner vs. Lisa Rinna -- Who Wore It Better?!

For a second, we thought we were seeing double ... because Lisa Rinna looked like the spitting image of Kylie Jenner this spooky season.

Lisa took to Instagram Friday to show off her Halloween costume -- she went as Kylie at the L.A. premiere of Timothee Chalamet's film "Marty Supreme" ... and she's giving the billionaire a run for her money.

Lisa f***ing Rinna donned the gorgeous gown for the Halloween episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark" ... completing the costume by walking out with EP Michael Gelman as Timmy.