Chris Appleton vs. Ed Westwick: A Frightfully Fine Who'd You Rather!
Chris Appleton vs Ed Westick Who'd You Rather?! Frightfully Fine Edition!
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Chris Appleton and Ed Westwick are lookin' scary hot in these shirtless selfies ... which simply begs the question: Who'd you rather?!
Tis the season for getting spooky 'n shredded, and these celebs certainly delivered. Just look at them -- you can count their abs!!!
Soooooo, who are you feeling?! The celebrity hairstylist or the "Gossip Girl" alum?