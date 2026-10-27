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Chris Appleton vs. Ed Westwick: A Frightfully Fine Who'd You Rather!

Chris Appleton vs Ed Westick Who'd You Rather?! Frightfully Fine Edition!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Who'd You Rather?! -- Part 3
Launch Gallery
Who'd You Rather?! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Chris Appleton and Ed Westwick are lookin' scary hot in these shirtless selfies ... which simply begs the question: Who'd you rather?!

Tis the season for getting spooky 'n shredded, and these celebs certainly delivered. Just look at them -- you can count their abs!!!

Soooooo, who are you feeling?! The celebrity hairstylist or the "Gossip Girl" alum?

VOTE NOW

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