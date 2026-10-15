Bethenny Frankel vs. Tana Mongeau -- Burning Man Baddies Edition

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Tana Mongeau dressing up as Bethenny Frankel at Burning Man is beyond iconic!

Last month, Bethenny (left) debuted this desert-ready look in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, and Tana's (right) recreation was so spot-on that even Bethenny herself reposted it!

So, we've got one important question here for you ...