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Bethenny Frankel vs. Tana Mongeau -- Burning Man Baddies Edition

Bethenny Frankel vs. Tana Mongeau Who'd You Rather?! Burning Man Baddies Edition

By TMZ Staff
Published
Who'd You Rather?! -- Part 3
Launch Gallery
Who'd You Rather?! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Tana Mongeau dressing up as Bethenny Frankel at Burning Man is beyond iconic!

Last month, Bethenny (left) debuted this desert-ready look in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, and Tana's (right) recreation was so spot-on that even Bethenny herself reposted it!

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So, we've got one important question here for you ...

Who'd You Rather?!

VOTE NOW!

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