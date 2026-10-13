Francesca Farago Sets The Fall Foliage Vibes With Bikini Shots

The trees and leaves aren't the only things changing this fall ... Francesca Farago traded her comfy clothes for one of her very own bikinis and hit the hot tub for some serenity and steamy snaps!

Sporting a teeny black bikini, the hot mama shamelessly plugged her swimwear line with a breathtaking backdrop filled with colorful leaves as she flaunted her toned figure and turned up the heat.

Francesca -- known for her reality TV appearances on "Perfect Match" and "Too Hot To Handle" -- welcomed twins in November 2024, and her bikini physique is clearly still turning heads.