Guess Who: Celebrity Couples Costumes Edition!

With Halloween around the corner, it's time to shine a light on the best couples costumes in Hollywood ... but can you guess who dressed up with their partner?!?

First up, we've got this Ray of sunshine and her Montana Boy lookin' cute as can be in their Batman and Catwoman costumes.

Then we have this pop star's brother and his lovely lady lookin' like birds of a feather in their "Harry Potter" outfits.

And, of course, there's this "Modern Family" actress and her "Bachelor in Paradise" bartender hubby twinning as Nicole Scherzinger in "Sunset Boulevard."

Last but not least ... the couple that hosts daytime TV together slays Halloween together!