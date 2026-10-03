Jack Osbourne & Daughter Pearl Transform Into Scareactors at Ozzy's Horror Nights house

Play video content Video: Jack Osbourne and Daughter Pearl Become Scareactors at Ozzy’s Horror Nights House X/@JackOsbourne

Jack Osbourne and his daughter Pearl are honoring Ozzy Osbourne in the most metal way possible ... by dressing up in terrifying costumes and scaring theme park guests in his Halloween Horror Nights house.

The dad-daughter pair decided to transform into the scareactors who are responsible for terrifying guests at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday night.

This year ... the iconic rock legend Ozzy is honored with his very own house -- "Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness."

In the video ... Jack and Pearl transformed into a pair of monstrous bloody bat-priest hybrids.

With full makeup, spooky costumes, and a very apropos bat mask -- Ozzy famously bit the head off a bat at a concert in 1982 -- Jack and Pearl got ready backstage before making their HHN debut.

When Jack told Pearl she "looked terrifying" in the clip ... he meant it!

Before long, the Osbournes were scaring theme park attendees in a room filled with skulls and a massive bat behind them ... and doing a great job!