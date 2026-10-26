Elizabeth Holmes’ Partner Billy Evans Didn’t Propose Full-Frontal Scene In Doc: Source

Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, did not ask the director of "You Can See Everything" to go full frontal ... sources tell TMZ.

A source close to production tells TMZ Billy disputes the story told by the documentary’s director, Lance Oppenheim, regarding his controversial shower scene. The sources claim Billy was told that even if he filmed with his penis out ... it would not make the final cut for legal reasons.

In the doc about Elizabeth, Billy opened up about the situation to Lance and co-director Nathan Fielder. In one scene, Billy is seen taking a shower, and his penis is exposed.

During an interview, Lance claimed he wasn’t sure why Billy agreed to be naked in the film. He said, "We were in the car ride on the way back from the gym, and I said to Billy, 'We will give you some time to shower.' And Billy responded, 'Want to film me showering?'"

Lance said he offered to film the scene in a way that didn’t show Billy’s penis ... but claimed Billy said he didn’t care about people seeing him naked.