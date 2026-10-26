Elizabeth Holmes: 'You Can See Everything' Look-Alike Contest Takes Over NYC Park

If 'You Can See Everything,' You Know How Spot On These Look-Alikes Are

Elizabeth Holmes might still be locked up... but a lot of fans of the new movie she stars in flattered her over the weekend, dressing up as the star for a costume contest in Washington Square Park.

A look-alike contest for the new movie "You Can See Everything" took place in Greenwich Village Sunday afternoon ... bringing out a group of people dressed in the disgraced tech entrepreneur's trade turtlenecks, cheery red lipstick and messy blonde hairdos.

Another group showed up with salt-and-pepper hair, black shirts and sweaters ... looking exactly like the meta-documentary's co-director and co-star, Nathan Fielder.

Several costumed candidates gave speeches at the outdoor venue ... with some of the Holmes look-alikes nailing her deep baritone -- while others perfectly captured Fielder's disaffected drawl and wild ideas.

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Washington Square Park has become famous for these contests, BTW ... New Yorkers dressed as Luigi Mangione shortly after his arrest in 2024 -- and Timothée Chalamet even showed up to his own look-alike contest that same year.

"You Can See Everything" is a documentary stitched together from footage Fielder and his co-director Lance Oppenheim shot in the days before Holmes began serving her federal prison sentence and more footage from last year after Holmes was already incarcerated.

The new flick has been a hit both at the box office and with critics. It's already made $45 million against a reported budget of just $7 million ... and it holds a 9.3 out of 10 on IMDb and a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.