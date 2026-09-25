Elizabeth Holmes Can't Contact Her Investor Victims After Prison Release

Elizabeth Holmes is barred from reaching out to the many investors she was convicted of ripping off -- to the tune of over $452 million -- once she gets out of federal prison ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Holmes -- the former CEO of Theranos -- must have absolutely no contact with the 14 victims of her scam, unless a probation officer directs her to do so.

Authorities successfully prosecuted Holmes for concocting a fraudulent scheme to convince investors to pour money into her tech startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing.

Under the special conditions of her supervised release ... Holmes must also make restitution payments to the investor victims, including $40 million to Walgreens and more than $14 million to Safeway.

In addition, the docs say, Holmes must give her probation officer access to her financial records, including her tax returns, and authorize the probation officer to perform credit checks to make sure she stays on the straight and narrow.

But that's not all ... Holmes will also have to participate in a mental health treatment program, have her DNA collected, and subject herself to searches of her residence, office, vehicle, or any of her other property.

As we previously told you ... Holmes will be transferred to a halfway house next year after she wraps up her stay at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. ABC reporter Rebecca Jarvis said Holmes' victims were notified about her move to the halfway house near Austin, TX, on August 23, 2027 ... the notice just went out, giving them advance notice.

Play video content 11/18/22 Video: Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison in Fraud Trial

The federal Bureau of Prisons says Holmes's official release date is February 22, 2030, which means she'll be stuck living at the halfway house -- Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle -- for a few years before completing her sentence.

As you may know, Holmes was incarcerated at FPC Bryan in May 2023 after she was found guilty at trial of 3 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos investors.