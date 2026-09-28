Elizabeth Holmes Says She's Fighting to Prove Her Innocence

Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of scamming her many investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars and ordered to pay $452 million in restitution ... but after more than 3 years in prison, she says she's now fighting to prove she did nothing wrong.

Holmes -- the former CEO of the blood testing company Theranos -- posted a message on X Sunday night, and kicked things off by saying that she was "silenced for a long time ... and then imprisoned."

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She then said she's "fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life," referring to her husband, Billy Evans.

Holmes went on to say that she's spent "1,216 endless days and nights" behind bars at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

She thanked her supporters for their encouraging letters that have prompted her to "expose the truth and challenge deeply entrenched perceptions." She wrapped it up by quoting John 8:32, “The truth will set you free.”

As we previously reported ... Holmes was found guilty at her federal trial of 3 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against 14 Theranos investors, including Walgreens and Safeway.

Prosecutors accused Holmes of hatching a fraudulent scheme to get investors to pour millions into her tech startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing. Holmes was initially sentenced to more than 11 years in prison ... but, in March, the judge slashed a year off her punishment.