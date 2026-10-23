Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Ride Bikes Through Los Angeles Beach Cities

Our Relationship is Rolling Along Just Fine

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship is just like riding a bike ... no matter how busy they get, it always looks natural when they're together -- like here, on this beachfront ride near Los Angeles.

Kylie and Timothée were spotted riding electric bikes in Redondo Beach -- a laid-back beach town in Los Angeles County -- Thursday afternoon ... tooling around on a bike path near King Harbor Marina.

Check out the pics ... Kylie's keeping a low profile -- wearing a cap low over her eyes, leggings, and a sweatshirt. Timothée also wore a cap, a long-sleeve shirt, and slacks.

While we can't see any security in these pics, we have a feeling these lovebirds weren't riding alone ... they're simply too famous not to have security around them 24/7 ... even in L.A.'s South Bay.

It's a fun date idea for Kylie and Timothée ... they were heading towards The Strand in Hermosa Beach ... the bike path runs along the coast, offering sweeping views of the beach, Santa Monica Bay, the Santa Monica Mountains and even Catalina Island.

The bike ride comes just days after Timothée showed up to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in L.A. to cheer on his better half as she walked the runway.

Play video content Video: Kylie Jenner Hugs Kris After Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Instagram/@victoriassecret

Kylie even got to wear the infamous fantasy bra ... a choice that Adrianne Curry ripped VS leadership for making.