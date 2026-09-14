Kylie Jenner Unloads Los Angeles Mansion for $15.3 Million

Hidden Hills Home Sells Nearly $5M Under Ask

Kylie Jenner just scored a $15.3 million payday ... selling her stunning Hidden Hills mansion ... for about $5 million less than the original asking price.

The Daily Mail first reported the sale closed Friday, months after Kylie put the luxury estate on the market for $20.25 million.

Kylie originally purchased the sprawling 13,200-square-foot property for $12.05 million in late 2016.

The 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion sits on a private lot with sweeping city and pastoral views. It features a private theater, game room with wet bar, executive office with fireplace, gym, and massage room.

The primary suite includes a sitting area, dual oversized closets, a spa-like bathroom, and a private balcony overlooking the property.

The home also has an attached guest suite with its own entrance, bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette, sitting area, and courtyard.

Outside, the resort-style property boasts a pool and spa, expansive patio, outdoor kitchen, fire pit lounge, circular driveway, six-car garage, and ample guest parking.