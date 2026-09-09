Barbara Corcoran Shades Kylie Jenner's 6-Year Home Renovation

Barbara Corcoran's got some advice for Kylie Jenner on her endless home renovation journey ... speed it up!!!

We got the "Shark Tank" star in NYC Tuesday ... and our photog asked her about Kylie's never-ending construction project.

Barabara is not impressed ... she says her own home is "much nicer" than the makeup mogul's ... and she thinks it's not worth it for Kylie to spend so long designing the posh pad.

The way Barbara sees it ... the more time you spend fussing over the design, the less you actually live in the house when it's finally done.