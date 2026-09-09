Barbara Corcoran Shades Kylie Jenner's 6-Year Home Renovation
Barbara Corcoran to Kylie Jenner My House is Much Nicer!!!
Barbara Corcoran's got some advice for Kylie Jenner on her endless home renovation journey ... speed it up!!!
We got the "Shark Tank" star in NYC Tuesday ... and our photog asked her about Kylie's never-ending construction project.
Barabara is not impressed ... she says her own home is "much nicer" than the makeup mogul's ... and she thinks it's not worth it for Kylie to spend so long designing the posh pad.
The way Barbara sees it ... the more time you spend fussing over the design, the less you actually live in the house when it's finally done.
As you know, Kylie recently did a walkthrough of the construction site that is her soon-to-be home ... and it doesn't look like it will be move-in-ready anytime soon.
Check out the clip ... Barbara's got some advice for Kylie ... and she also weighs in on Ashley St. Clair's alleged $40 million NDA offer from Elon Musk, plus the Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli divorce.