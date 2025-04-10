'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Says Trump Tariffs Will Hurt New Home Buyers

Play video content TMZ.com

Barbara Corcoran says President Trump's new tariffs spell bad news for folks hoping to buy a new home for an affordable price ... especially those who are less advantaged.

We got the "Shark Tank" star in New York City and our photog asked her about the impact of the Trump tariffs on the real estate market, where Barbara's a bit of an expert.

Barbara says the tariffs are jacking up prices on building materials like lumber and steel ... and that means prices for homes are going up too.

She says most of the new home builds in this country are geared toward the "less advantaged," and she says the cost increases will bring construction on these properties to a standstill ... which doesn't sound good for those folks looking to get a home for a decent price.

Barbara's got homes in NYC and L.A., and we also asked her about the rebuilding effort in Los Angeles now that it's been a few months since the devastating wildfires.