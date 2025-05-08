Barbara Corcoran Lists Manhattan Apartment for $12 Million

New Shark Can Take Over Old Tank ...

Barbara Corcoran's looking for a new ocean to swim in ... 'cause the star of "Shark Tank" just listed her lavish Manhattan apartment for a huge chunk of change.

The real estate mogul listed her apartment in the city that never sleeps ... asking for $12 million for the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom and 2 half-bathroom home.

The 3,798-square-foot pad can be reached via a semi-private elevator ... and features a wood fireplace, custom mouldings, and sweeping views of Central Park.

It's a 2-story living space ... with a private elevator to deliver residents to a glass solarium -- perfect for hosting dinner parties under the stars without unfortunate weather spoiling the evening.

The entire apartment's been renovated in recent years... and the kitchen certainly looks like it -- stunning with a butcher-block center island, custom cabinetry, stone countertops, an ILVE Majestic range with double ovens, a Liebherr refrigerator-freezer, and dual Miele dishwashers.

The pictures of the place really say it all ... capturing the impressive landscaped terrace, the library and a service wing with a laundry room and extra refrigeration.

Corcoran admitted she's sad to see the place go, saying, "Real estate is always emotional, but for me, I never thought I’d say goodbye to this beautiful home. I’m just hoping the special person who buys it cherishes it as much as I do."