'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Selling Beachfront Home, Buys Another

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran I Got Fire Island Fever!!! Keepin' One Home and Sellin' the Other
9/12/2019 10:54 AM PT
Barbara Corcoran has found herself in an envious position -- she has too many beachfront properties in New York ... so she's looking for somebody to take one off her hands.
The "Shark Tank" star has put her gorgeous 6-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom beach pad on Fire Island on the market ... and it's listed at a cool and breezy $2,995,000.
The house is surrounded by 3 large decks featuring panoramic views, and comes with a sun room, a wood-burning fireplace and an open chef’s kitchen. There's also a hot tub.
Of course, Barbara's Saltaire home is located in a seasonal hot spot south of Long Island, so instead of selling and leaving the summer life behind ... she just went and bought another one ... right next door.
We're told Barbara bought her new summer spot for $3.3 mil ... so consider it an upgrade. As you can see, it looks more than fit for a 'Shark' like her.
