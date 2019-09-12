'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Selling Beachfront Home, Buys Another

Barbara Corcoran has found herself in an envious position -- she has too many beachfront properties in New York ... so she's looking for somebody to take one off her hands.

The "Shark Tank" star has put her gorgeous 6-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom beach pad on Fire Island on the market ... and it's listed at a cool and breezy $2,995,000.

The house is surrounded by 3 large decks featuring panoramic views, and comes with a sun room, a wood-burning fireplace and an open chef’s kitchen. There's also a hot tub.

Of course, Barbara's Saltaire home is located in a seasonal hot spot south of Long Island, so instead of selling and leaving the summer life behind ... she just went and bought another one ... right next door.