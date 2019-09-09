'Notebook' Director Nick Cassavetes Slashes Price on Hollywood Hills Pad

Nick Cassavetes is finding that selling your house ASAP requires giving a little to get a little ... and by that we mean taking a little hit to his bottom line.

We broke the story ... "The Notebook" director just put his baller Hollywood Hills home -- a 4,370 square-foot, 5-bed, 4-bath beauty -- on the market in June for nearly $4.8 million.

Now, just 3 months later, he's slashing the asking price by $400k to $4,399,000 and holding an open house to attract potential buyers right away.

As we told you, the mansion sits on a 20,436-square-foot lot in the exclusive Mt. Olympus neighborhood, and offers privacy AND incredible views ... along with a heated pool and spa to boot.

Play video content Linn Renee Sivertsen

Nick's rep, Linn Renee Sivertsen at The Agency, also put together this awesome vid to give you a better idea of the experience.