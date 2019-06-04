'The Notebook' Director Damn it, What Do I WANT?! A Buyer for My H'Wood Hills Pad!!!

'Notebook' Director Nick Cassavetes Lists Hollywood Hills Pad for $4.79M

EXCLUSIVE

Nick Cassavetes is looking for someone to forget about "The Notebook" -- just for a moment -- and grab their checkbook instead ... because his baller crib is on the market.

The famed director is listing his incredible Hollywood Hills mansion for sale at $4,799,000. The 4,370 square-foot house features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and it sits on a 20,436 square-foot lot in the exclusive Mt. Olympus neighborhood.

It's rare to find privacy up in the Hills, but this beaut offers that and more -- heated pool and spa plus walls of sliding glass doors that open to the patio. The views are incredible too ... on a clear day, ya just might see heaven -- or at least the Pacific Ocean. That's a close second.

As any great director would have it, Nick's realtor put together this awesome video to give you the full experience of living here. All ya need is a few mil to make it happen!

Cassavetes is repped by Linn Renee Siversten at The Agency.