Post Malone's $3 Million House in Utah is Built For Apocalypse

Post Malone is preparing for the apocalypse with a $3 million compound tucked away in Northern Utah ... and the first images of the property prove it's a pretty sweet place to await the end of the world!!!

We did some digging on the compound Post's been quietly living in, since buying it early last year ... and the place is simply amazing.

Post's pad is in a super secluded area outside Salt Lake City, and the property sprawls over 6.75 acres of natural beauty, with breathtaking views of the canyons, mountains and city skyline ... best seen from the expansive pool deck in the backyard, and through the floor to ceiling windows covering the home.

The rapper spared no expense keeping himself occupied as he waits for doomsday ... the 5-bed, 6-bath mansion is 12,702 square feet with a fire pit, basketball court, wine cellar, home gym and hot tub ... and Post is putting in a recording studio and 30 bunk beds for his best buds.

Post says he's adding to the home with a massive underground bunker, which he says will survive the end of days. He says he loves living out in the sticks, where he can do what he calls, "cowboy s***," like shooting guns.