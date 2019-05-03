Post Malone Smoke 'Em if I Got 'Em ... And I Do, My Own Weed Biz!!!

Post Malone Getting into Weed Business, Launching Company Called Shaboink

EXCLUSIVE

Post Malone has another reason to make you say "wow" ... he's getting into the marijuana business, with his very own weed venture set to officially launch on his birthday!!!

Sources close to the Post tell TMZ ... he's launching a chronic company he's dubbed Shaboink, and it's specializing in a line of flower, pre-roll joints and vaporizers.

The company debuted at the annual cannabis trade show, Hall of Flowers, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, CA ... but we're told Shaboink products will officially roll out in dispensaries across the state on July 4, Post's 24th bday.

We're told the pot is being grown and manufactured in Cali by Hemper Co -- and Post's biz will produce THC and CBD products, as well as some dank accessories. Y'know ... rolling papers, grinders, hats and stickers.

As for the name Shaboink ... it's a slang term for "the act of two people fornicating in a wild spontaneous fashion." We're guessing Post likes to shaboink with a side of sativa.