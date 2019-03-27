Post Malone Gets $11k Night Vision Goggles for Free After Postmates Tweet

Post Malone Gets $11k Night Vision Goggles ... For FREE??!!

EXCLUSIVE

Post Malone knows how to get things delivered -- whether it's through Postmates or not -- which he proved yet again by snagging some cool, and pricey, night vision goggles ... totally gratis.

Post tweeted a screenshot of a Postmates order he was trying to make happen Tuesday -- $11,500 for a pair of FLIR Night Vision White Phospher Goggles. His caption read, "hope this works," with a laughing emoji attached for good measure.

hope this works 😂 pic.twitter.com/y8AehLjGfm — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) March 26, 2019

Well, it worked alright ... FLIR Systems took notice of his tweet and decided to send the rapper a pair of the goggles for the low, low price of FREE 99. We're told the company overnighted the delivery to Post, and he got 'em early Wednesday morning.

He seemed pretty stoked by the gesture -- Post captured the moment he opened the package ... and like he says, "It's party time."

Post is about to head down to South America to perform, and sources connected to him tell us he likes taking gadgets and gizmos with him at times to mess around. This time, he was craving some night vision, and just like that ... now he's got them for the trip.

Check out this tutorial on how exactly they work. Based on what we're seeing here ... it seems like Post might be in solider mode pretty soon.