Cara Delevingne Has Dropped $25,000 On Postmates Since 2014

Cara Delevingne Postmates' $25,000 Customer ... Here's What She Orders

Cara Delevingne is just like the rest of us, hitting up Postmates for some grub on the go ... the only difference is, she spends way more on deliveries than your average Joe.

Cara is one of Postmates' most dedicated customers ... because the company tells us she started getting deliveries back in 2014 and has since dropped $25,000!!!

The "Suicide Squad" star is being featured on a Postmates series, The Receipt, which profiles big-spending celebs, their favorite orders and weirdest requests.

Cara's first order was for a bottle of Jack Daniels on Halloween night, and she's since racked up more than 482 orders, for 1,038 items, from over 234 stores!!!

Cara's favorite spots to order from include: Go Greek Yogurt, Pink Dot, Pinkberry, Taco Bell, Domino's and Shake Shack. Her most ordered item ... the "To-Go Lite" omakase from SUGARFISH.

Food isn't the only thing Cara gets from Postmates ... she once ordered a box of nails and a hammer, and her most expensive purchase was a $326 vacuum!!!

The good news for Cara's Postmates spending habits ... she doesn't come close to Post Malone and his $40k tab.