Adrianne Curry Blasts Victoria's Secret For Kylie Jenner's Runway Appearance

Play video content Video: Adrianne Curry Rips Victoria's Secret Over Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner fans may have loved her appearance on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway ... but model Adrianne Curry says she thought it was a disgrace.

The "America's Next Top Model" winner ripped into the popular brand during a live stream on Monday ... saying she didn't even want to bother with VS because they've got "f***ing Kardashians" modeling for them now.

Adrianne says Kylie is "not a f***ing model" and doesn't have a "model's body."

She also took a shot at a transgender model who hit the runway. While she didn't use a name, it's pretty clear she's referring to Alex Consani ... who won the Fashion Model of the Year Award in 2024.

Adrianne says Kylie and Alex aren't more beautiful than the OG Victoria's Secret models ... and she lamented the company only using established names instead of taking a risk on an unknown.

Play video content Video: Kylie Jenner Hugs Kris After Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Instagram/@victoriassecret

She also came out strong against Kylie wearing the Fantasy Bra ... an infamous piece of clothing covered in diamonds, which she says usually goes to the "belle of the ball."

Adrianne ended her diatribe by saying the company has turned into a joke ... though she's clearly not laughing.

As we told you ... Kylie flaunted her bod on the stage in Los Angeles -- while Kris Jenner and Timothée Chalamet cheering her on.

Other non-models -- like Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae and the ladies of Katseye -- also modeled in the show ... but Adrianne's biggest gripe was clearly with Kylie.