Victoria's Secret Models Share Sexy Behind The Scenes Snaps
Victoria's Secret Models Go Behind The Scenes With Sultry Snaps
Published
When the Victoria's Secret angels weren't busy working the runway, they were backstage working their angles ... and they shared all the behind-the-scenes fun on social media.
Abby Champion posted a playful pic with fellow model Felice Nova. Kylie Jenner was in relaxation mode, cozy in a robe and under a blanket. Even Anok Yai and Alex Consani had a moment to bless us with a selfie.
Amelia Gray Hamlin didn't hesitate to snap a shot in a busty bra either.
Victoria's Secret veteran Irina Shayk showed off her wings in a sexy black and white lingerie set.
Don't be shy, scroll through the gallery to peek behind the curtain of the world's hottest fashion show!