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Celebrities Share Their Spookiest Halloween Selfies!

Stars Unleash Spooky Halloween Selfies 💀

By TMZ Staff
Published
Spooky Season Stars 2026
Launch Gallery
Slash Into The Halloween Spirit! Launch Gallery

From sexy-scary looks to frightfully fabulous fits and killer makeup, Halloween is always a spooktacular time for the stars! We've rounded up all the tricks and treats celebs are serving during spooky season, and the shots are killer!

See the pics -- Nick Cannon celebrated his 46th birthday at Six Flags with Bre Tiesie and their kiddo, Legendary -- the crew rocked matching fits, while Vanessa Hudgens stayed on-theme at Disneyland, and Meredith Duxbury decked out in ghoulish glam makeup!

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Also at Disneyland, Caleb Hearon, Brittany Broski and Drew Afualo slipped into their "Toy Story" alien costumes and filmed a podcast!

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Knott's Scary Farm attracted Teala Dunn who understood the assignment -- the actress-YouTuber threw up this scary snap on Instagram.

Lots more celebs are feelin' freaky this Spooky Season ... Check out the gallery!

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