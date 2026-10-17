Celebrities Share Their Spookiest Halloween Selfies!
Stars Unleash Spooky Halloween Selfies 💀
From sexy-scary looks to frightfully fabulous fits and killer makeup, Halloween is always a spooktacular time for the stars! We've rounded up all the tricks and treats celebs are serving during spooky season, and the shots are killer!
See the pics -- Nick Cannon celebrated his 46th birthday at Six Flags with Bre Tiesie and their kiddo, Legendary -- the crew rocked matching fits, while Vanessa Hudgens stayed on-theme at Disneyland, and Meredith Duxbury decked out in ghoulish glam makeup!
Also at Disneyland, Caleb Hearon, Brittany Broski and Drew Afualo slipped into their "Toy Story" alien costumes and filmed a podcast!
Knott's Scary Farm attracted Teala Dunn who understood the assignment -- the actress-YouTuber threw up this scary snap on Instagram.
Lots more celebs are feelin' freaky this Spooky Season ... Check out the gallery!