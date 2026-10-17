'Miami Vice '85' Austin Butler & Danny Ramirez Lookin' Fly On Set 🔥

Can you sniff up the sneaky switches made to these two photos of Austin Butler and Danny Ramirez and throw 'em in the bag?!

The studly stars were snapped in specs on set of the re-boot film, "Miami Vice '85" 😎 -- with both bros bringin' Miami real-ness wearing pastels and oversized suits.

Put your celeb skills to the test, and see if you can locate the changes!