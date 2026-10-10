Celebs Are Serving ‘Scooby-Doo’ Realness
Chloe & Halle Bailey & More Spooky Stars Serve 'Scooby-Doo' Realness ... See The Scooby Snaps 📸
Published
And the Halloween costume inspo continues, as the stars go all out in "Scooby-Doo" looks, featuring all your fave characters: Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred, the gang's all here!
Check out the gallery -- Chloe and Halle Bailey crushed it as Daphne and Velma, and McKenna Grace -- who's set to play Daphne on Netflix's live-action series -- delivered the perfect Daphne pic.
Internet personality Jack Wright got on all fours for a furry photo dressed as Scooby ...
And leave it to Paige Spiranac to post up as a sexy Velma -- orange you stoked to see her rockin' a crop top and a short skirt?!
Lots more stars are workin' their own takes on the iconic Mystery Inc. crew, see all the photos in our gallery above!