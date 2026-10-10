Celebs Are Serving ‘Scooby-Doo’ Realness

And the Halloween costume inspo continues, as the stars go all out in "Scooby-Doo" looks, featuring all your fave characters: Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred, the gang's all here!

Check out the gallery -- Chloe and Halle Bailey crushed it as Daphne and Velma, and McKenna Grace -- who's set to play Daphne on Netflix's live-action series -- delivered the perfect Daphne pic.

Internet personality Jack Wright got on all fours for a furry photo dressed as Scooby ...

And leave it to Paige Spiranac to post up as a sexy Velma -- orange you stoked to see her rockin' a crop top and a short skirt?!