Kylie Jenner's doing everything she can to offload her Los Angeles home ... relisting it again as she tries to find a buyer for the $38.5 million pad.

The reality TV star and mogul listed her home on Tuesday for $38,495,000 ... a slight decrease from the $38,500,000 she listed it for back in June.

Play video content Video: Aerial View of Kylie Jenner's Holmby Hills Mansion for Sale BACKGRID

Unclear why she took it off the market only to list it for $5K less ... though both prices are a far cry from the $48 million asked for when she first listed the home in December 2025. She bought the place in 2020 for $36.5 million.

Jenner's home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of L.A. is a 7-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate ... with 15,320 square feet of pure luxury.

It features a basketball court, gym, and a geometric zero-edge pool. It also has a state-of-the-art theater and much more.

As we've told you ... Kylie's been trying to downsize her real estate portfolio ... also listing her Hidden Hills home for $20 million back in March ... which was sold in September.