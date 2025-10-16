Kylie Kelce Professes Love For Japanese Maples After Jason's Penis Comparison

Taylor Swift might be a fan of redwoods, but Kylie Kelce wants everyone to know she REALLY loves her Japanese Maples ... going to Instagram to make it official after her hubby, Jason, compared his junk to the puny tree last week.

Fans spotted Kylie's updated social media bio on Thursday ... about a week after Jason and Travis Kelce broke down Taylor Swift's new song "Wood" -- which ain't exactly about plants -- on their "New Heights" podcast.

While Trav played coy as his bro pressed him on the track ... Jason joked that any song about his appendage wouldn't be as generous.

"It'd be like Japanese Maple," he said ... before adding, "Sometimes can see."

During the latest edition of their show, Jason spoke about his wife's love for the tree -- saying as long as she enjoys it, "That's all I need."

Now we know Jason wasn't lying ... 'cause Kylie confirmed it herself.

Beyond the plant, we do know the raunchy track is one of Kylie's favorites from the "The Life of a Showgirl" album ... despite a little TMI from Swift.

"Do I need that much detail? Specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not," she said. "But also, good job, Trav. That's it. Guys, yes. A thousand percent yes. That's women supporting women. Proud of ya."

