A birthday party in a sprawling, waterfront California mansion turned deadly ... and now the family of the married couple found dead is pointing the finger at a water heater.

John "Jay" Anthony Ruskey III, 53, and his wife, Kristen Kelly Ruskey, 49, were found unresponsive on Feb. 8, hours after he had a medical emergency.

The couple went to a birthday party in Cambria and stayed the night in a room adjacent to a laundry room containing a gas-powered tankless water heater ... when John started experiencing seizure-like symptoms.

After Kristen told emergency responders around 4:30 AM that John had taken an edible with mushrooms ... paramedics told him he should go to the emergency room, but he declined.

The couple went back to bed ... but about five hours later, they were found unresponsive.

In their suit, John and Kristen's children claim the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office concluded that John died from carbon monoxide, and Kristen died of carbon monoxide and ethanol ... and they say an allegedly faulty water heater's exhaust is to blame.

They allege that with all 50 to 60 guests at the party, the water heater was used so frequently that carbon monoxide spilled into the surrounding rooms.

They claim the smoke and carbon monoxide detector had been disconnected in their parents' room.